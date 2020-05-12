The Prodigy to finish new album in honour of Keith Flint, says former keyboardist

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

The Firestarter outfit's former keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill has opened up on Liam Howlett and Maxim's plans to honour their late bandmate.

The Prodigy want to finish their new album to honour Keith Flint, according to their former keyboardist.

The frontman and founding member of the group tragically lost his life on 4 March 2019, aged 49, and ex-bandmate Leeroy Thornhill has revealed surviving members Liam Howlett and Maxim's plans after they "got together" to celebrate the anniversary of Flint's death.

Speaking on Paul Danan's The Morning After podcast, Thornhill said: "I'm in contact with the guys all the time.

"We got together on the anniversary of Keith's death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

"I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don't know how far along he is."

The band's upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018's No Tourists, which was the fourth and final LP to feature Flint before his death.

Thornhill - who was part of the group from 1990 to 2000 - admitted while his friend's passing was "devastating", he usually smiles when he remembers him.

He revealed: "It's devastating, there's not a day that goes past where I don't think about him, and it generally comes with a smile.

"All that guy did was bring joy to millions and millions of people.

"He made his choice to do what he did and it doesn't matter how much it hurts and how much we regret it."

Keith Flint's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

September 2019 saw The Prodigy celebrate what would have been Keith Flint's 50th Birthday.

The Breathe outfit wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday Flinty ,

"not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka ! L & M …. x"

Happy birthday Flinty ,

not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts,

we miss you brother ,

Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka !

L & M …. x#theprodigy#weliveforever#weliveforthebeats#raisetheroof#neverstop pic.twitter.com/zGqrb13Hod — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) September 17, 2019

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk