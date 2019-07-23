The Prodigy's Keith Flint inquest hearing re-opens after coroner returned 'open verdict'

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

According to reports, a further hearing is taking place for the late Prodigy frontman, after the coroner opted to "record an open conclusion" in May.

A further inquest hearing is taking place into the death of Keith Flint today (23 July) after an "open verdict" was recorded on the star's death earlier this year. .

The Prodigy frontman was found dead, aged 49, at his home in Essex on 4 March 2019, and it was later confirmed that his death was caused by hanging.

An inquest into the death of the icon, which took place on Wednesday 8 May this year, found Flint had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system but the coroner still recorded "an open conclusion".

As reported by Sky News, in a short hearing, Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said there wasn't enough evidence to suggest Flint intended to end his life.She said in her summary: "To record [suicide], I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death."

Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that."

However, Beasley-Murray also argued that there was insufficient evidence to conclude The Prodigy singer's death was an accident, "larking around and it all went horribly wrong".

The inquest is set to re-open today.

At the time of the May inquest, Keith's bandmates shared an emotional post on social media, urging people to reach out and "not suffer in silence".

Taking to Twitter, Firestarter outfit began: "t has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all..."

See their tweets below:

It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HjDX6Z0EGa — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) May 7, 2019

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.ukWorried about someone?

Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/

