Prodigy fans invited to line Keith Flint funeral procession

Fans of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint have been invited to line his funeral procession in Essex next Friday.

Flint, 49, died earlier this month. His funeral will take place at St Mary's Church in Bocking on Friday 29 March.

In a statement on the band's Twitter, fans were told: "The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear."

The account added that fans were "invited to line the procession route" so they could "pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!"

Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef!

There has been an outpouring of admiration for the star after he was found dead at his home in Essex.

The Prodigy emerged from the underground rave scene of the early 1990s, hitting the top 10 with singles including Charly, Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance) and Poison from their first two albums, Experience and Music For The Jilted Generation.

Flint, who was always instantly recognisable for his spiked hair and unique style, was initially a dancer with the band before moving to sing on Firestarter and Breathe - the singles from their third album, The Fat Of The Land, which propelled them into the mainstream.

Both the singles and the album topped the charts, achieving multi-platinum sales.(

