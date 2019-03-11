Polly James to host new show on Radio X

11 March 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 14:09

Polly James in the Radio X studio
Polly James in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Polly will take over the Radio X airwaves Friday and Saturday nights!

Polly James is joining Radio X to present a brand new show on Friday and Saturday nights.

Born and bred in Cardiff, Polly joins Radio X after hosting Capital Breakfast in South Wales for six years.

Polly says: “I’m counting down the days until I can get started at Radio X! I’m a massive fan of the station and listen every day. I can’t wait to get on air and play the music I’m so passionate about.”

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Polly to our presenter line-up. She’s a fantastic talent and we’re delighted to have her on the Radio X team!”

Listen to Polly James on Radio X, Fridays and Saturdays 10pm – 1am.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online or on your smart speaker.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Prodigy's Keith Flint in 2015

The Prodigy's Keith Flint cause of death confirmed

Stereophonics album artwork for Performance and Cocktails

Is this the cover star from Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?

Stereophonics

Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Firestarter video

Campaign launched to get The Prodigy's Firestarter to No.1

Arctic Monkeys

Matt Helders talks timing of next Arctic Monkeys album

Arctic Monkeys

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and The Prodigy's Keith Flint

Stereophonics: The Prodigy's Keith Flint inspired a Performance and Cocktails track

Stereophonics

Sam Fender

Sam Fender unveils new Hypersonic Missiles single