Polly James to host new show on Radio X

Polly James in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

Polly will take over the Radio X airwaves Friday and Saturday nights!

Polly James is joining Radio X to present a brand new show on Friday and Saturday nights.

Born and bred in Cardiff, Polly joins Radio X after hosting Capital Breakfast in South Wales for six years.

Polly says: “I’m counting down the days until I can get started at Radio X! I’m a massive fan of the station and listen every day. I can’t wait to get on air and play the music I’m so passionate about.”

Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Polly to our presenter line-up. She’s a fantastic talent and we’re delighted to have her on the Radio X team!”

Listen to Polly James on Radio X, Fridays and Saturdays 10pm – 1am.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online or on your smart speaker.