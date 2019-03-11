Polly James to host new show on Radio X
11 March 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 14:09
Polly will take over the Radio X airwaves Friday and Saturday nights!
Polly James is joining Radio X to present a brand new show on Friday and Saturday nights.
Born and bred in Cardiff, Polly joins Radio X after hosting Capital Breakfast in South Wales for six years.
Polly says: “I’m counting down the days until I can get started at Radio X! I’m a massive fan of the station and listen every day. I can’t wait to get on air and play the music I’m so passionate about.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank YOU for the lovely messages over the last few weeks. You lot on here and twitter who have followed my journey are always so super supportive! Buuuut finally, the news is this. In picture form, me trying to act all cool, calm and collected but you know I’m bloody screaming inside with excitement 💚 Adjust ya knobs, loves... I’m joining the brilliant team at @RadioX from April 5th 😅😬😍 #radio #radiox #radiodj
Matt Deverson, managing editor of Radio X, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Polly to our presenter line-up. She’s a fantastic talent and we’re delighted to have her on the Radio X team!”
Listen to Polly James on Radio X, Fridays and Saturdays 10pm – 1am.
Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online or on your smart speaker.