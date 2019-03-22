PHOTO: See the latest brilliant mural of The Prodigy's Keith Flint

A new mural emerges of The Prodigy's Keith Flint. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Another tribute to The Prodigy frontman has appeared following his tragic passing earlier this month.

A fresh mural has been discovered of The Prodigy's Keith Flint, with the tribute this time situated in Peterborough.

Tributes have continued to pour in from all over the entertainment world, with everyone from Elton John to Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talking about the impact of the late rave legend.

Now, a new piece has been created in Peterborough by Nathan Murdock, who told the BBC: “It’s my personal tribute, adding: “I’ve seen the band loads of times but I last saw them in December. You hear a lot of tragic stories about the deaths of famous people but this was the first time it meant anything to me."

See the artwork below, which was shared on Facebook by Gizz Butt, a guitarist who played with The Prodigy in the 90s, who described it as "brilliant".

I popped round the corner to see Nath and his iconic street art of Keith. Our own shrine to Keith Flint. ITV turned up so I left him to it. Pay it a visit, it’s a brilliant piece of art. Posted by Gizz Butt on Thursday, 21 March 2019

It follows an artwork which was created by John Bulley in Southend-on-Sea, which is part of The Prodigy's home county of Essex.

See some images of the tribute below:

Stunning Keith Flint mural under the railway bridge in #Southend High Street #TheProdigy pic.twitter.com/ECfdik34Y8 — Peter Miles (@PeterRMiles) March 17, 2019

Meanwhile, a campaign was launched for a Keith Flint statue in The Prodigy's hometown of Braintree.

The 38degrees.org petition, which was created by Saphya Gower, begins: "Keith was important to not only the people of Braintree, but was well loved and respected world wide and a pivotal piece of the music industry. Braintree being The Prodigy’s home town we should remember him. It'll also reflect how important it is to talk about mental health and not to suffer alone."

Keith Flint's "provisional medical cause of death" was also confirmed last week.According to PA, an inquest heard that the iconic frontman died as a result of hanging.

In a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford last week, Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed: "Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious."

Ms Chaffe said this remains under investigation while toxicology reports are awaited.Senior coroner for Essex Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the inquest until 23 July for a full hearing.

Watch Johnny Vaughan's touching tribute to Keith Flint:

Meanwhile, Chase & Status are set to honour The Prodigy and Keith Flint at Snowbombing 2019.

The dance outfit will bring their RTRN II Jungle album to the Austrian festival in tribute to the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint and in support of mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Their closing set will be in place of what was set the feature the Firestarter icons, who cancelled all their dates following the tragic death of their singer.

The festival's organisers said: "The Prodigy could never be replaced, as one of the greatest bands in the world who have graced our forest stage with some of the most electric and unforgettable performances that will live on in our minds, hearts and Snowbombing history forever.

"The Prodigy were set to close the event with another memorable headline moment in the forest. Paying tribute to frontman Keith Flint, the night will now see beloved Snowbombing favourites Chase & Status curate a unique evening full of unmissable performances. The Forest Stage will be headlined by a DJ set from Chase & Status showcasing their RTRN II Jungle night - pulling in names such as SASASAS, Special Request, Channel One and Brockie And Det."

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58LONDON: 0808 802 58 58Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.ukWorried about someone?

Click here:https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/