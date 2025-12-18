Perry Farrell apologises for onstage row with Dave Navarro

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro on the final Jane's Addiction tour in 2024. Picture: Associated Press/Charlie Steffens/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy

"I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted," the frontman says after Jane's Addiction imploded at a show in Boston last year.

Perry Farrell has apologised for his on-stage altercation with Jane's Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro at a gig last year.

Farrell and his fellow musicians - including drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery - have released statements addressing the controversial night in Boston in September 2024 when Farrell started a fight with Navarro in the middle of a show.

The Jane's Addiction reunion tour ended abruptly, with the frontman's bandmates filing a $10 million lawsuit against him for "assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract".

While Farrell denied "each and every allegation", both parties have now addressed the situation publicly in fresh statements - which officially spell the end of Jane's Addiction.

Farrell wrote: "To everyone in Boston, and around the world. I’d like to address what happened on stage last year.

"I’ve reflected on it and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.

"Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.

“My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support. Perry Farrell.”

The band shared their own statement "to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour".

They said: "After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret.

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together.

“We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together.

“You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.”

The group cancelled the rest of their scheduled dates and issued a statement saying ""Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

Jane's Addiction was formed in Los Angeles in 1995 and released two albums - Nothing's Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990) - before the group ended when Navarro and Avery quit. Farrell's Lollapalooza travelling festival began as a Jane's farewell tour, and he forged a new band, Porno For Pyros, while Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Jane's Addiction reunited briefly in 1997, then again in 2001 which led to the albums Strays (2003) and The Great Escape Artist (2011). The classic line-up of Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins went back on the road for the first time in fourteen years in May 2024, but the final end came at their Boston show on 13th September.