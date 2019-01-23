Pearl Jam: Death of Chris Cornell has affected making new music

23 January 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 12:10

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell. Picture: Global Media Group/SIPA USA/PA Images & Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Alive bassist Jeff Ament has revealed the band are still struggling with the loss of the late Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman.

Pearl Jam are finding it difficult to cope with the death of Chris Cornell, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, bassist Jeff Ament revealed how life events and the passing of the grunge legend has made an impact on their progress of making new music.

“It’d be fun to record or even just write a song together,” the bassist said when asked if the band were thinking of making new music.

The Alive rocker added: “I think when Chris [Cornell] passed, that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there’s just life stuff.”

Pearl Jam released their last studio album Lightning Bolt in 2013, which included singles Mind Your Manners and Sirens.

The ban and Chris Cornell have a close history together. Their drummer Matt Cameron played in Soundgarden and all band members were in Temple of the Dog.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Alive is not the uplifting anthem you think it is...

Last week saw the life of the grunge rocker celebrated at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell with Ament, Cameron and guitarist Stone Gossard performing alongside Metallica, Queens of The Stone Age's Josh Homme and Foo Fighters.

Watch Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl perform with Audioslave below:

Watch Dave Grohl dedicate Everlong to the rocker:

Merchandise from the tribute night is available to pre-order at chriscornell.com

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour

Noel Gallagher, George Ezra and Biffy Clyro for Isle of Wight Festival
Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis

How gaming inspired Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost title

Foals

Peter Hook Signature Collection

Peter Hook is selling off his amazing Joy Division collection

Joy Division

Glastonbury fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury's Emerging Talent competition returns for 2019

Bloc Party

Bloc Party announce more Silent Alarm dates for 2019

Bloc Party

Bernard Sumner of the band New Order performing at the music festival Lollapalooza in Berlin, Germany, 10 September 2016

New Order & Hot Chip join Kraftwerk as Bluedot Festival 2019 headliners