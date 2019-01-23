Pearl Jam: Death of Chris Cornell has affected making new music

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell. Picture: Global Media Group/SIPA USA/PA Images & Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Alive bassist Jeff Ament has revealed the band are still struggling with the loss of the late Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman.

Pearl Jam are finding it difficult to cope with the death of Chris Cornell, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, bassist Jeff Ament revealed how life events and the passing of the grunge legend has made an impact on their progress of making new music.

“It’d be fun to record or even just write a song together,” the bassist said when asked if the band were thinking of making new music.

The Alive rocker added: “I think when Chris [Cornell] passed, that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there’s just life stuff.”

Pearl Jam released their last studio album Lightning Bolt in 2013, which included singles Mind Your Manners and Sirens.

The ban and Chris Cornell have a close history together. Their drummer Matt Cameron played in Soundgarden and all band members were in Temple of the Dog.

Last week saw the life of the grunge rocker celebrated at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell with Ament, Cameron and guitarist Stone Gossard performing alongside Metallica, Queens of The Stone Age's Josh Homme and Foo Fighters.

Watch Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl perform with Audioslave below:

Watch Dave Grohl dedicate Everlong to the rocker: