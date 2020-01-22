Pearl Jam release Dance of the Clairvoyants single

Eddie Vedder and co have shared the first cut to be taken from their 11th studio album Gigaton.

Pearl Jam have shared a new single entitled Dance of the Clairvoyants, which sees them start a new era.

The grunge legends are releasing their first album since 2013's Lightning Bolt and the follow-up to 2018 single Can't Deny Me.

Bass player Jeff Ament said of the track: "Dance was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration ...We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."

Listen to Dance of the Clairvoyants here:

The Alive rockers will drop their 11th studio album, Gigaton, on 27 March, and guitarist Mike McCready admitted the process was "emotionally dark and confusing at times".

He said in a statement last week: "Making this record was a long journey.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

As well as a new album, the band have also announced a North American tour, which will begin in Toronto on 18 March 2020.

In December, it was confirmed Pearl Jam - who formed in 1990 - will mark their 30th anniversary by headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park this summer.

Eddie Vedder and co are will play the London landmark on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper marking their only UK date of their European tour.



See the tracklist for Gigaton here:

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Comes Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross