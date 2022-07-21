Pearl Jam cancel Vienna gig after Eddie Vedder's throat damaged by "heat, dust and smoke" from French wildfires

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder damaged his vocal chords during their Paris gig. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Alive rockers were due to play a show in Vienna, but delivered the bad news about their frontman's vocals on the night of the gig.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pearl Jam were forced to cancel their gig in Vienna this week.

The Alive rockers were set to play a headline show in the Austrian capital on Wednesday 20th July, but had to pull out as their frontman Eddie Vedder suffered from a total loss of voice due to the "heat, dust, and smoke" from the French wildfires.

Taking to Twitter, the band explained: "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged."

(1/3) To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. pic.twitter.com/Aa3LWclluB — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) July 20, 2022

The Jeremy rockers continued: "He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend."

They concluded: "As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."

READ MORE: Pearl Jam deliver emotive career-spanning set to BST Hyde Park

The news comes months after the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour dates after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19.

UK fans will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief after the rockers were able to make both of their dates at BST Hyde Park earlier this month.

The long-awaited show, which had been postponed since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the band play their iconic hits Alive, Black, Jeremy and even welcome tennis legend John McEnroe on stage.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen to headline BST Hyde Park 2023