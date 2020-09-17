The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 51st birthday
17 September 2020, 14:20
The Firestarter duo have taken to Twitter to mark what would have been their late bandmate Keith Flint's 51st birthday.
The Prodigy have marked what would have been Keith Flint's birthday.
The Firestarter frontman shocked the music world when he tragically passed away on 4 March 2019, and the surviving band members have been honouring him ever since.
Now, Liam Howlett and Maxim have taken to social media on what would have been Flint's 51st birthday, sharing a selection of images with the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY FLINTY !..
"We miss u so so much ..
"u are in our thoughts everyday....
"RAISE THE ROOF BROTHER,
"WE WILL FOR YOU ! X"
Earlier this week, the outfit teased that they are still working on the first new material since the death of their bandmate and the follow-up to 2016's No Tourists album.
Sharing an image, the outfit wrote on their official Twitter page: "Studio bizniz this month ,
"back on the beats".
Keith Flint's body was discovered at his Essex home on 4 March 2019.
Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.
The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.
