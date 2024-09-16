Paul Stanley vows KISS avatar show will be “beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated"

KISS with an image of band member Paul Stanley inset. Picture: Press, Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

The co-founder and co-lead vocalist of the glam rock band has teased big things for the band's hologram tour.

Paul Stanley says the upcoming KISS avatar show will be “beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated".

Last year saw the glam rockers play their last ever gig and usher in a "new era" by announcing that they'd be getting the avatar treatment.

Now, the 72-year-old musician explained he is confident the show will wow fans after KISS' catalogue, brand name and IP were acquired by Pophouse Entertainment, the company behind the ABBA Voyage show.

Speaking on Billboard's podcast Behind The Setlist, he said: "People just are thrilled with [‘Voyage’]. I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. So Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that’s state of the art today."

The Rock and Roll All Nite rocker added that the technology has improved further since ABBA Voyage launched and said that he's confident the addition of George Lucas’ Industrial Light Magic, will provide a thrilling experience for fans.

“What I can tell you is that the technology that’s being used, which is a furthering of the technology used on the ABBA show, has to be installed and basically a building has to be built around it," teased the band's co-founder.

"So this isn’t something where you’re in Kansas City today, and tomorrow you fly with your projector to do it. It demands an arena, so to speak that’s really solely used for a show like this."

Despite his excitement for the shows, Stanley is not keen about it being referred to as an "avatar" show.

"That term seems to get thrown around a lot, but the idea of a simulated concert is not what we wanna do," he said. "Frankly, I would find that that boring. What we’re creating is an immersive experience that KISS fans will love and people who have never been exposed to KISS or might not like certain aspects of the band will have to see.

"It’s a must-see go-to experience. So it’s beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated. The whole idea, again, of doing a simulated concert is — that’s the dark ages to us."

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

KISS previously revealed that fans can expect their show to be ready by 2027.

A teaser clip posted to their social media channels announced: "50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making."

The video also says: "2027 a show is coming."

50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making. pic.twitter.com/3vvo5JNExf — KISS (@kiss) December 22, 2023

Talking about the need to stop when they were still physically on top, Thayer said: “Gene, Paul Stanley, myself and Eric Singer have decided that because of the physicality of what KISS does, it’s a little bit different.

“It’s a heightened kind of a performance thing, and physically it’s even way beyond what the normal groups are doing.

“That’s why we’ve decided to kind of bow out when things are still really strong with the band and the band is still really hot".

He added: "I applaud all the groups that are out there doing what they’re doing at an advanced age."

