Patti Smith "in good health" following sudden hospitalisation in Italy

The punk icon was due to play a gig at Bologna's Duse Theatre on Tuesday 12th December but was forced to cancel.

Patti Smith has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well.

The legendary punk poet was due to play a gig at Bologna’s Duse Theatre on Tuesday (12th December) when she was rushed to the city's Maggiore hospital.

The venue later announced the cancellation of the show in a press release translated from Italian, which read: “With great regret, we inform the kind audience that Patti Smith’s concert will not be able to go on stage due to a sudden illness that struck the artist”.

Now, it has been reported that the Because The Night icon has been discharged from hospital and is "in good health"

Tgcom24 reports that: "After a short period of observation in emergency medicine at the Maggiore Hospital of the Local Health Authority of Bologna, Patti Smith left the hospital in good health."

Back in 2020, Smith spoke about her health to The Guardian revealing that she had struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic as she had to self-isolate for much of the period due to a life-long bronchial condition.

"I was a sickly kid, sometimes they were worried that I wouldn’t pull through," she revealed.

She added: "To be in limbo almost 10 months, for a person like me who doesn’t like sitting in the same place, it’s been very challenging. I feel like I’m part-wolf, roaming from room to room."

Patti Smith last played ay Duomo di Siena in Italy as part of her eight-date tour around the country.

As expected, the Gloria singer has been capturing some of her movements around the country, sharing images alongside her lyrical and poetic captions.

She also paid tribute to Television frontman Tom Verlaine on what would have been his 74th birthday, after he died on 28th January 2023.

Smith's concert at the Teatro Malibran in Venice scheduled for 14th December and her book signing event on 15th December will not take place.

Her most recent book release, A Book of Days was published in November 2022.