Patti Smith announces Horses 50th anniversary dates at the London Palladium for 2025

Patti Smith in 2024 and on the cover of her 1975 Horses album. Picture: Getty/ Robert Mapplethorpe

By Jenny Mensah

The punk poet and her band will celebrate 50 years of the seminal 1975 album with dates in the UK, Europe and North America.

Patti Smith is set to play a pair of London Palladium shows to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Horses.

The esteemed singer-songwriter and punk poet will honour the impact and longevity of the 1975 album with dates across the UK, Europe and North America, which will see her play the seminal LP in full.

The Because The Night singer and her band will play two consecutive nights at the iconic London venue on 12th and 13th October 2025, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 14th February at 9am. GMT.

A pre-sale for the duo of dates will take place at the same time on 12th February and fans can visit pattismith.net for more details.

Smith will be accompanied by two members of the original Patti Smith Group; Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, along with keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan, a part of her band for thirty years. Jackson Smith also joins on guitar.

Patti Smith's Horses dates at The London Palladium. Picture: Press/Robert Mapplethorpe

Prior to her London shows, Patti will play Dublin's 3Arena on October 6, with further dates in Madrid, Bergamo, Brussels, Oslo, and Paris.

The Gloria singer will also visit nine cities stateside with dates in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.

The 78-year-old musician will then head back across the pond for a US run, commencing in Seattle on 10th November and wrapping in Philadelphia on 29th November.

Horses, which was released on 10th November 1975 by Arista Records, was recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios – used by the likes of David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, and David Bowie - in New York City with former Velvet Underground member John Cale on producing duties.

The album - which includes includes the tracks Gloria, Redondo Beach, Freemoney and Birdland - is considered a pioneering album in the punk rock genre, influencing everyone from R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe to acclaimed British artist PJ Harvey.

The artwork features Robert Mapplethorpe’s iconic photo of Smith with her jacket slung over her shoulder, which has gone on to signify the era.

The album has achieved many notable recognitions over the years, notably The Charles Cros Award and included the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry.

The release has been followed by another nine albums, the National Book Award winner, Just Kids, world tours and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

