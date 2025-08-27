Patti Smith's Horses set for special 50th anniversary reissue

Patti Smith's Horses album artwork. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The punk poet's seminal 1975 debut album will be reissued on CD and vinyl with previously unreleased songs, outtakes and rarities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Patti Smith's Horses is set for a 50th anniversary reissue.

To mark half a century since it was first gifted to the world in 1975, the seminal debut album will be released as a 2-LP and 2-CD on 10th October.

Horses - 50 will feature eight never-before-released songs, such as Snowball, Birdland (Alternate Take), Distant Fingers, and We Three.

It's first available single, Snowball is available to stream below:

Patti Smith - Snowball (Official Audio)

Horses 50th Anniversary reissue is available to pre-order here.

See its full tracklisting below:

Patti Smith's Horses will be reissued as a double LP and CD for its 50th anniversary. Picture: Press

Horses (50th Anniversary) Tracklist:

gloria

redondo beach

birdland

free money

kimberly

break it up

land:horses

land of a thousand dances

la mer (de)

elegie

bonus tracks

gloria*

redondo beach

birdland*

snowball*

kimberly*

break it up*

distant fingers*

the hunter gets captured by the game*

we three*

*previously unreleased

Read more:

Meanwhile, Patti Smith and her band will also embark on dates to celebrate the album's special milestone this autumn, making a stop in Dublin's 3 Arena on 6th October and returning to London's Palladium on 12th and 13th October.

Patti Smith's Horses 50th anniversary UK & Irish dates:

6th October - Dublin 3Arena

12th October - London Palladium

13th October - London Palladium

See Patti Smith and her band's full tour dates here.

This year will also see Patti Smith publish her long-awaited memoir, Bread of Angels, via Random House Publishing on 4th November.

A press release explains: "In Smith’s most intimate and visionary work, she describes her post-World War II childhood in working class Philadelphia and South Jersey, her teenage years when the first glimmers of art and romance take hold, her rise as punk rock icon to her retreat from public life when she meets her one true love and starts a family on the shores of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan. As Smith suffers profound losses, she also returns to writing, the one constant on a lifelong path driven by artistic freedom and the power of the imagination."

Bread of Angles is available to pre-order here.

Horses, originally released on 10th November 1975 by Arista Records, was recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City with former Velvet Underground member John Cale on producing duties.

The album - which includes includes the tracks Gloria, Redondo Beach, Freemoney and Birdland - is considered a pioneering album in the punk rock genre, influencing everyone from R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe to acclaimed British artist PJ Harvey.

Patti Smith - Gloria (Audio)

The artwork features Robert Mapplethorpe’s iconic photo of Smith with her jacket slung over her shoulder, which has gone on to signify the era.

The album has achieved many notable recognitions over the years, notably The Charles Cros Award and included the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry.

The release has been followed by another nine albums, the National Book Award winner, Just Kids, world tours and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Read more: