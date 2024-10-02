Papa Roach add Liverpool date to 2025 Infest 25th anniversary tour

Papa Roach. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Last Resort rockers will now celebrate their sophomore album in London, Nottingham and Liverpool.

Papa Roach have announced a new UK show for their 25th anniversary Infest tour.

The nu-metal outfit previously shared their plans to celebrate 25 years since the release of their Infest album by bringing their "biggest ever production" to the OVO Arena Wembley on 7th February 2025.

The band soon added a show at Motorpooint Arena on 8th February and now due to unexpected demand, the Last Resort rockers will play a third date at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 9th February 2025.

“The UK has spoken in a big way, so we had to listen,” said frontman Jacoby Shaddix in a press statement. “We are overwhelmed by this support – these shows are going to be legendary.”

The artist pre-sale for the new date takes place today (Wednesday 2nd October) from 10am, the Ticketmaster pre-sale takes place from Thursday 3rd October at 10am and tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October from 10am.

See Papa Roach’s 2025 UK Rise Of The Roach Tour dates:

7th February 2025: London, Ovo Arena, Wembley

8th February 2025: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

9th February 2025: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena [NEW]

As previously revealed, the shows will see them joined by a DJ and special guests - and also promises to see the band take fans on a "journey deep through their vast catalogue of music.

The band will also donate £1 from each ticket sold for the gig to suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Papa Roach released their debut album Old Friends from Young Years in 1997, but they broke through to the mainstream with its follow-up, which included the singles Last Resort and Broken Home.

The acclaimed LP, which was released in April 2000, peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and became the 20th highest-selling album of that year in the United States.

The band have released 11 albums in total, with their first two releases followed by Lovehatetragedy (2002), Getting Away with Murder (2004), The Paramour Sessions (2006), Metamorphosis (2009), The Connection (2012), F.E.A.R. (2015), Crooked Teeth (2017), Who Do You Trust? (2019) and Ego Trip (2022).