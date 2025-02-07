Ozzy Osbourne reveals he can't walk ahead of Black Sabbath's final show

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath frontman has opened up about his condition and discussed the band's date on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard.

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he "can't walk" in a new interview.

This week (Wednesday 5th February) saw Black Sabbath announce Back To The Beginning: The Final Show, which will see them reunite for the first time in their entirety in 20 years to play one last gig at Villa Park on 5th July 2025.

Speaking about how his condition amid the news - which was officially announced by his wife Sharon Osborne and legendary Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi - he said on SiriusXM: "I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive".

The Prince of Darkness, who has a history of health struggles and Parkinson's added: "I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it."

Despite this, his wife Sharon maintains his voice is unaffected by the disease, telling NME: "it doesn't affect his voice".

Sharon also spoke to Radio X about the dates this summer and how she feels by reporter Ruth Wood for Radio X Classic Rock, she replied: "Very emotional but very happy. It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"

Quizzed how Ozzy will be preparing for the show, amidst his health battles, the former Celebrity Big Brother star added: "Parkinson's isn't something that goes away. You have it forever. There's no cure. So he has battles with it where he has to work with the physical therapist every day. And, you know, he's got to keep his muscles going, and he's, you know, he's. He's fine... As fine as you can be with Parkinson's, you know?"

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Speaking of the incredible star-studded line-up for the show, which includes everyone from Metallica to Slayer, she said: "It's heartwarming to realise what great friends you've got. And Ozzy is loved and by his peers and Sabbath. You know, Ozzy and Sabbath are loved and it's fantastic. It's really a great feeling to think that all the years you've been in the industry and you're still loved and relevant and, you know, people want to celebrate your body of work that you've done. And the fans, you know, it's all about the fans too."

Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Press

Back To The Beginning will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Ozzy said in a statement. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Tickets for the very special date will go on sale on Friday 14th February 2025 from livenation.com

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

