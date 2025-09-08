Watch the MTV VMAs Ozzy Osbourne tribute with Yungblud, Steve Tyler, Joe Perry & more

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Adam Wakeman and Nuno Bettencourt. Picture: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images, Ross Halfin, Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Ozzy and Black Sabbath pianist Adam Wakeman was joined by Yungblud alongside the Aerosmith members and Extreme guitarist guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

The MTV VMAs hosted a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on Sunday (7th September).

Yungblud, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were joined by Ozzy and Sabbath keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Adam Wakeman and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, to perform a medley of tracks from the icon.

Doncaster-born Yungblud - kicked off proceedings with an energetic performance of Ozzy's solo hit Crazy Train, accompanied by Bettencourt and Wakeman, before moving into his take on his heartbreaking cover of Black Sabbath's Changes.

Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry then took to the stage to join the musicians for an epic performance of Mama I'm Coming Home, which is taken from Ozzy's 1991.

Watch the powerful performance below:

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, & Nuno Bettencourt Perform Ozzy Tribute Medley | 2025 VMAs

Another version of the performance was shown on Yungblud's socials, with the caption: "For Ozzy, forever. 🦇"

Meanwhile, Yungblud has revealed the greatest advice he received from the Prince of Darkness.

Appearing on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, the Lowlife singer touched on his relationship with Ozzy and recalled some sage advice the late metal pioneer had given him and revealed how despite it seeming like a "passive statement," it made a huge impact.

“The most beautiful thing he ever said to me was, ‘Never compromise. They’ll get it later," recalled the rocker whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.

Yungblud gifts Ozzy Osbourne bespoke crucifix chain. Picture: Tom Pallant

Yungblud struck up a close bond with the legendary Brummie rocker and said he believed they bonded because they were both 'f***ing nuts'.

“People find it hard to believe that I’m actually f***ing like this all the time,” the 28-year-old singer reflected.

“And after kicking it with Sharon, she said he saw a little bit of himself in me, not because we made the same music [but] because we’re fucking a bit nuts.”

