Ozzy Osbourne talks "final encore" in interview ahead of Black Sabbath farewell show: "It means everything"

Ozzy Osbourne in 2024 and the Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Ozzy Osbourne/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Prince of Darkness has sat down before the band's original line-up play a milestone homecoming show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

Ozzy Osbourne has given an interview ahead of his final show with Black Sabbath this Saturday (5th July).

The legendary band will take to the home of Aston Villa F.C. Villa Park, in as a star-studded event, which will send off their frontman and feature performances from the likes of Metallica, Guns N'Roses, Slayer and Tool.

Now, the Prince of Darkness has opened up ahead of the show about what it means to him to perform live with the band one last time and be joined by a line-up of legendary bands he inspired.

Asked what the Back To The Beginning show means to him personally, the 76-year-old rocker said: "It’s my final encore; it’s my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me."

Speaking about the fans in particular, he added: "I hope they feel appreciated for how much they mean to me."

When it comes to returning to Birmingham for the performance, the Paranoid singer reflected: "I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning."

And when it comes to Villa Park in particular, Ozzy has fond memories of the Aston Villa football ground, having stood outside the venue many times when he was growing up during match days.

He recalled: "Every Saturday when there was a match, I would go out with my friends and stand outside the Villa asking people for a shilling to watch their car."

The band will of course be joined on the day by a stellar-line up of artists in a show curated by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

Quizzed on what it means for so many respected bands and rock legends to be on the bill, he said: "It means everything, I am forever in their debt for showing up for".

Ozzy has had various health struggles throughout the years, including undergoing multiple surgeries for spinal injuries and being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003.

Though the Black Sabbath members will undoubtedly go on in some capacity, Ozzy has made it clear that his show will be his last ever, saying: "It’s a goodbye as far as my live performances go, and what a way to go out."

The show, which takes place on Saturday 5th August, will be available to stream. See the details here:

