Ozzy Osbourne hospitalised with flu

Ozzy Osbourne Announces 'No More Tours 2' Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation

The veteran rock star has been admitted to hospital, says his wife Sharon.

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalised after “complications” with the flu.

Last week, the former Black Sabbath frontman postponed the UK and Europe leg of his ironically-titled “No More Tours 2” tour, which was due to arrive at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow tonight (7 February) and wind up at London’s O2 Arena on Monday 11 February.

Ozzy said in a statement that the reason was flu and bronchitis. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit,” he added. The tour was due to resume in Australia on 2 March.

Now, his wife Sharon has tweeted that the metal legend is being kept under supervision by doctors: “As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu.

“His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

In January, Ozzy tweeted that he’d coughed so hard from the bronchitis that he’d burst a blood vessel in his eye:

Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye pic.twitter.com/EPuDnN8Mpa — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 24, 2019

The statement from Osbourne’s management said: “Ozzy has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule."