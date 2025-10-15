Ozzy Osbourne "hated when people felt sorry for him," says son Jack

Ozzy Osbourne at his farewell show on 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin

The Black Sabbath rocker’s son Jack has opened up about his father’s last autobiography Last Rites, which he wrote up until his passing.

Ozzy Osbourne hated people feeling sorry for him or feeling sad and crying in front of him.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly passed away on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, just weeks after the played his farewell show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

His final memoir, Last Rites, was released last week and his son Jack has reflected on the autobiography which follows 2009's I Am Ozzy.

Asked what he thinks Ozzy would want readers to take away from the memoir, Jack said: “My father would want people to smile, laugh, and feel love when they read it. He absolutely hated when people felt sorry for him. I know some fans will get emotional—it’s hard not to—but he couldn’t stand when people cried in front of him or got sad around him. So enjoy his words. Feel his energy. Remember who he will always be. And never stop loving him.”

The podcaster and producer also revealed that many of Ozzy’s family members have found it too difficult to read the book just yet, especially since he was writing it almost right up to his passing, but the last chapter has been the most reflective part of the book for him personally.

“If I’m being honest, not many of the family members have read the book yet—it’s been difficult time for everyone. For me, the last chapter is what I’ve reflected on the most. He finished it just a few days before he passed.”

As a press release explains: "Last Rites is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy's descent into hell. Along the way are reflections on an extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, and what it took for him to return to the stage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time.

"Unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming, Last Rites demonstrates once again why Ozzy transcended his status as 'The Godfather of Metal' and 'The Prince of Darkness' to become a modern-day folk hero and national treasure."

Last Rites is published via Grand Central Publishing – a division of Hachette Book Group - and is available to buy now.

Jack previously opened up about the moment he found out his father Ozzy Osbourne died.

After taking time away from his YouTube channel, he shared a heartfelt post on 3rd September and recalled where he was when he found out the heartbreaking news.

The podcaster, producer and filmmaker first apologised for taking a while to return to the channel, telling fans he was trying to “find a way to digest what’s happened".

“I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning," he went on to explain how he was told the sad news.

“Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed.”

Jack - who starred alongside his dad on MTV series Meet The Osbournes from 200 -2005 and worked on him on numerous projects throughout his career also touched upon how Ozzy was not just a father to him, but a friend and "colleague".

“He wasn’t just a father to me. He was my colleague. We worked together in so many capacities.

“I had recently moved, there was a period where I was between houses and I moved back in with him.

“So, he was my housemate in my late 30s and it was awesome.

“Me and the kids were living here. Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker.”

Jack also talked about Ozzy's farewell homecoming shows and the "perfection" of the icon's exit.

"There is almost a perfection to it," he mused. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time.

"He got to perform. I mean, he just... There was so much accomplished before the full stop and a lot of that stuff when the time is right, you know... we'll talk about."

Jack went on to talk about the "overwhelming" response from the public, adding: "I was shocked by the outpouring of love. Shocked. And I think it's been really beautiful."

