Ozzy Osbourne is getting "stronger every day," says daughter Kelly ahead of Black Sabbath show

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne in 2020. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the Black Sabbath frontman has given an update ahead of their farewell show.

Ozzy Osbourne is "getting stronger every day," says his daughter Kelly.

Last year, Black Sabbath confirmed they would reunite for one last show, with their classic line-up - completed by frontman Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward - getting together for the first time in 20 years in an extravaganza titled Back To The Beginning: The Farewell Show, which takes place on 5th July at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The Prince of Darkness has made no secret of his numerous health issues, battling everything from pneumonia and spinal issues from a neck injury in the past years to Parkinson's - which he battles with every day.

Earlier this year, the Paranoid singer revealed he would not be performing a full set with the band and now his daughter Kelly Osbourne has spoken out about his preparation for the show.

"He’s working out every day,' said Kelly according to The Sun: He’s getting stronger every day and he is ready for this. I think this is going to be the final one.

"It is my dad’s opportunity to say thank you to everybody who gave him the life and the career."

The 40-year-old TV personality, who shares a son with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, added: "And it gives me goosebumps just talking about it because it’s his moment to give back and it’s not about anything other than his love for his fans.

“I think it’s going to be a really magical moment.”

Meanwhile, Geezer Butler admitted he's nervous about the upcoming show and is having nightmares and heart palpitations ahead of it.

telling : "I’m already having palpitations," he told The Guardian. “In fact, I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust. It’s important that we leave a great impression, since it’s the final time that people will experience us live. So it has to be great on the night.”

Ozzy also revealed the nature of his "training" for the gig in the interview, telling the outlet: "do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength.

"It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.”

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Back To The Beginning will take place on Saturday 5th July at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The show - which will be curated by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello - includes performances from the likes of Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Press

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde and more.

