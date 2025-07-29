Ozzy Osbourne funeral cortège to travel through Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne at his farewell show on 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin

Fans will be able to pay their final respects to the Black Sabbath legend as his body is brought back to his home city on Wednesday.

Ozzy Osbourne's body is to make a final trip to his hometown this week.

The Black Sabbath legend's hearse will will make its way through Birmingham, travelling alongside his family to Broad Street from 1pm, confirms the city's council.

The cortege, accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76, to leave flowers and tributes.

Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said the city where Osbourne grew up will give him the "farewell he deserves".

"Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham," a statement read.

"Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

"We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

The city council said it had worked "at pace" to co-ordinate a respectful and safe public event in co-ordination with the Osbourne family ahead of a private funeral.

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted.

Ozzy's family shared the news of his passing last week, with a statement which read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

The Prince of Darkness died just over two weeks after he performed a farewell show with the original line-up of the band - completed by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - in a special event dubbed Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.

Speaking at the special homecoming show, he told the fans: "You've no idea how I feel - thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ozzy Osbourne plays Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park on 5th July. Picture: Ross Halfin

Tributes have still continued to pour in for the icon, led by his Black Sabbath bandmates and fellow Brummies.

Co-founder and primary composer of the band Tony Iommi took to social media to pay tribute in a heartfelt post, which read: "I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."

He added: "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Original drummer Bill Ward shared a throwback photo of himself with the icon, alongside the heartbreaking caption: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward".

Bassist and primary lyricist of the band Geezer Butler shared two images from Osbourne's final show with the band, writing: "Goodbye dear friend - thanks for all those years - we had some great fun.

"4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.

A post from the official Black Sabbath account also shows the rocker at his final show, with the caption: "Ozzy Forever".

