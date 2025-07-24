Ozzy Osbourne's final memoir Last Rites to be posthumously released

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legend's final autobiography, Last Rites, will be released later this year.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s final memoir, Last Rites, is set to be posthumously released later this year.

The Black Sabbath legend sadly passed away on Tuesday (22nd July), just over two weeks after after his farewell homecoming show took place at Birmingham's Villa Park.

His family shared the news in a statement, which read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Now it has been reported that the heavy metal pioneer's final autobiography will be released in Autumn.

The book will be published via Grand Central Publishing (a division of Hachette Book Group) on 7th October for $30 (approx £22) and is available to pre-order here.

A description for the tome reads: "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f*** no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy."

Meanwhile, tributes are continuing to pour in for the Prince of Darkness from across the world of entertainment.

Yungblud, who covered Changes at the band's Back To The Beginning concert and gifted Ozzy Osbourne with a bespoke cross necklace, wrote: "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.

I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

Metallica - who also performed at the special farewell show - shared a carousel of images with the icon from throughout the years, writing: "OZZY RIP

"It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed."

Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, who was a surprise guest at the homecoming show, wrote: "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham".

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote: "An outcast from the jump, always considered a freak by the squares, he continued to rock like nobody’s business, and give us the greatest gifts. Thats what love is. How deep he dug. Ozzy rules, there will never be another. Long after we are all gone people will listen to him and know what true rocking is. Ozzy forever."

Ozzy Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmates and co-founders were among the first to pay tribute, in series of heartbreaking posts.

Guitarist and primary composer of the band Tony Iommi took to social media to pay tribute in a heartfelt post, which read: "I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

"It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."

He added: "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Original drummer Bill Ward shared a throwback photo of himself with the icon, alongside the heartbreaking caption: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward".

Bassist and primary lyricist of the band Geezer Butler shared two images from Osbourne's final show with the band, writing: "Goodbye dear friend - thanks for all those years - we had some great fun.

"4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh?

"So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.

A post from the official Black Sabbath account also shows the rocker at his final show, with the caption: "Ozzy Forever".

