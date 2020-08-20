Ozzy Osbourne doesn't like face tattoos and thinks they make you look "dirty"

The Prince of Darkness may be one of the most controversial rock stars in history, but he isn't a fan of face inkings.

The Black Sabbath legend is known for being one of the most famous rock stars of all time and he has the tattoos to match.

However, when it comes to face inkings, such as those worn by the likes of Post Malone and David Beckham, he thinks they make people look "dirty".

Speaking on his Boneyard Channel station, he revealed: “I would never do that. Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest it makes you look dirty."

Ozzy went on to discuss how he can't handle seem to the pain of tattoos as well as he used to as he believes it gets worse with age.

“They reckon that as you get older it hurts more," The Prince of Darkness added. "When I started getting this f****ing sleeve I was like I am too old, stop.

"I was fifty something and I was like 'what the f*** are you doing?'

"When he got my elbows I was like 'what are you doing? What are you paying this f***ing a***hole to do?'"

Meanwhile, a biopic about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's life is in its "very, very early" stages.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the film is set to celebrate the life and times of the couple, giving a warts-and-all look into their marriage.

"We have a writer." revealed their son, Jack Osbourne, whose production company is set to be undertaking the project. "We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development."

"From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy said. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently."

However, Osbourne matriarch Sharon stressed that the film wouldn't be sanitised or pulling any punches like Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

“Our film will be a lot more real,” she said. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

“I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to,” Sharon added. “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

According to the outlet, Ozzy is not sure who he wants to play him yet, while Sharon revealed she wants an unknown actor to play her.