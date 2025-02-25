New Ozzy Osbourne documentary film set for Paramount+

The brand new film, entitled Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, will cover his battle to take to the stage for Black Sabbath's final show.

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary leading up to Black Sabbath's final show in Villa Park has been confirmed for Paramount+.

The film, entitled Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, will offer "a deeply personal portrait of the rock legend’s harsh new realities and his battle to take the stage for one final performance."

The Tania Alexander-directed project, which started filming in 2022 during the recording sessions for his thirteenth studio album Patient Number 9, will continue filming 'into the summer" as the Prince of Darkness gets ready for the all-star event at Aston Villa F.C's Villa Park on 5th July.

The streamer explained in a post on social media: "Paramount+ today announced the production of OZZY OSBOURNE: NO ESCAPE FROM NOW, a new feature-length documentary that peers behind Ozzy’s public persona to reveal the devastating setbacks he has faced since his fateful fall in 2019. Currently in production, the project is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year."

The statement continues: "This is Ozzy Osbourne like you’ve never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time. Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy’s life - also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all."

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through," admitted Ozzy. There’s been times when I thought my number was up".

The Prince of Darkness continued: "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

The film, which is currently in production, is expected to premiere on Paramout+ later this year.

The news comes after Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he won't be playing a full set with Black Sabbath at their farewell show.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show last weekend the Crazy Train singer admitted: “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

The 76-year-old rock legend has neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease and while he sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems, he's doing what he can to "get back on [his] feet" for the show on 5th July.

He explained: "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

The show - dubbed Back To The Beginning - will take place on 5th July at Villa Park and will see the classic line-up of Sabbath reunite for the first time in 20 years alongside appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Ozzy's wife Sharon recently admitted that the star is "overwhelmed" by the number of stars who want to be involved with the show.

She told Birmingham Live: "I think it's the best metal gig ever. It's easy when you have such good friends and friends that support you. We've known these guys for years and years and many of them were passed the torch by Sabbath.

"It goes down the line. When you need them, they come ... He's overwhelmed. He's very overwhelmed by the response of his friends. He said 'wow, they're doing this for me?'

"When you've got your peers, and your friends with you, there's nothing bigger. Well, aside from fans, of course. They come first."

The former Celebrity Big Brother went on to admit the gig is going to take a lot out of Ozzy but she's very proud of him.

She added: "It's going to take a lot of physical energy for Ozzy. It takes a lot, for someone with Parkinson's.

"But we feel so proud of all Ozzy has achieved, and all he's overcome. I'm proud of him, and I'm happy for him ... "

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello who is the Musical Director of the event said: “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

