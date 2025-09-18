Watch the emotional trailer for the Ozzy Osbourne documentary No Escape From Now

Ozzy Osbourne at his farewell show on 5th July 2025. Picture: Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

The new documentary, which comes to Paramount Plus in October, features contributions from Ozzy's family and includes the the likes of Chad Smith, Billy Corgan and James Hetfield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A trailer for a new Ozzy Osbourne documentary has been unveiled.

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now is set to hit Paramount Plus on 7th October and chronicles the last six years of the Black Sabbath legend's life and the inception of his Back To The Beginning farewell show.

The trailer - which sees contributions from the icon's family; wife Sharon and kids Jack, Kelly and Aimee - also features contributions from Ozzy's closest friends and fellow musicians such as fellow Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith and Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch the Ozzy - No Escape From Now Trailer

Read more:

As Consequence reports, a press release revealed the film sees the Prince of Darkness on a "six-year health battle as he fights to get back on stage one last time".

It adds: "Detailing his numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues and the progressive effects of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape from Now delivers a brave, unvarnished and relatable portrait of a man, highlighting how Ozzy’s ongoing chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period.”

Paramount+ poster for Ozzy: No Escape From Now. Picture: Paramount+

The film also documents the making of the Ozzy's last two solo albums recorded with producer Andrew Wyatt; 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's GRAMMY-winning Patient Number 9.

According to the release, the documentary was not intended to be released posthumously: "However, following his death on July 22, 2025, the documentary now stands as a testament to Ozzy’s courage, wit, determination and talent — qualities that ensure he remains a hero to millions around the world".

Also in the film from are the likes of Billy Idol, Ozzy’s long-standing guitarist Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt, Billy Morrison, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) and Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins).

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now will premiere on Paramount Plus on 7th October 2025.

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

Read more: