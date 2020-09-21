Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée talks "challenging" media focus as she plots debut album release

21 September 2020, 14:23

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne. Picture: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The media-shy daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has confirmed ARO's Vacare Adamare album will be released on 30 October 2020.

The eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has announced the release of her first studio album.

Aimee - who goes under the musical moniker ARO - has confirmed their first outing will be entitled Vacare Adamare, which is Latin for "to be free and loved" and will be released on 30 October 2020.

The full tracklist is yet to be announced, but music fans can get a taste of what to expect with her previously released Shared Something With The Night and new track House of Lies.

"It’s been a little bit challenging to redirect the focus,” she told Altpress when pondering the fact that when she came out with music, much of the media attention was on her decision to not take part in The Osbournes. "But, you know, it’s fine. It’s just a bit of a balancing situation.”

Listen to House of Lies below:

READ MORE: When did Ozzy Osbourne try and kill his wife Sharon and what were the consequences?

Aimee previously addressed her decision not to join the hit reality show as a teenager, telling US radio station Q104.3 New York: "To me, I’d grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.

"For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as."

She added: "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was something that I would have been able to consider realistically..."

When the interviewer remarked that it was quite an adult thought for someone who was 15 or 16, she mused: "Weirdly, I think I was more mature then than I am now. I've got a bit Benjamin Button in reverse or something. I get more ridiculous as I get older."

READ MORE: Black Sabbath sell Black Lives Matter t-shirt based on iconic font

