Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to the stage with Black Sabbath's all-star Back To The Beginning show

Ozzy Osbourne at the Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning gig. Picture: Ross Halfin

By Jenny Mensah

Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning saw the iconic heavy metal band return to Birmingham for a hometown show at Villa Park, with an all-star line-up of rock legends.

Last night (5th July), Aston Villa F.C.'s Villa Park witnessed heavy metal history as Ozzy Osbourne and the original members of Black Sabbath reunited for a once-in-a-lifetime farewell performance, Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.

The all-day event, produced by Live Nation and hosted by hollywood actor Jason Momoa, featured a supergroup of legendary artists, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Andrew Watt, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith , Disturbed's David Draiman, Tom Morello - who also curated the show - Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and many more.

Ozzy Osbourne plays Back To The Beginning show at Villa Park on 5th July. Picture: Ross Halfin

Surprise appearances came from Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler, YungBlud, with a special video tribute coming from Jack Black featuring Tom Morello's son Roman, Revel Ian, Yoyoka Soma & Hugo Weiss

Yungblud encouraged the packed-out stadium to join him in a moving rendition of the ballad Changes, which first appeared on Sabbath's 1972 Vol.2 album.

Yungblud made a surprise appearance at Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning, singing a rousing rendition of Changes. Picture: Kazuyo Horie

Ozzy, who performed seated on his black throne, kicked off by shouting: "Let the madness begin," before treating the crowd to his solo tracks I Don't Know, Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution and Mama, I'm Coming Home - all of which he'd performed for the first time since 2018 as well as his Crazy Train anthem.

Black Sabbath delivered a thunderous set at the sold-out event, which included performances of their anthems War Pigs, Iron Man, Children of the Grave, and a blistering finale of Paranoid.

Watch a clip of the band performing War Pigs below, courtesy of Universal Music Group/Mercury Studios:

Black Sabbath - War Pigs (live from Back To The Beginning)

Watch Black Sabbath performing Iron Man courtesy of Universal Music Group/Mercury Studios:

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

Watch Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow now via www.backtothebeginning.com

Ozzy Osbourne's setlist at Back To The Beginning 2025:

I Don't Know Mr. Crowley Suicide Solution Mama, I'm Coming Home Crazy Train

Black Sabbath's setlist at Back To The Beginning 2025:

War Pigs N.I.B. Iron Man Paranoid

