Ozzy Osbourne biopic "will absolutely happen" but probably won't come out until 2028

By Jenny Mensah

Jack Osbourne has revealed that the "script is right there" and the movie will "absolutely" happen.

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An Ozzy Osbourne biopic will "absolutely happen".

According his son Jack Osbourne, a film depicting the late Black Sabbath rocker on the silver should be released in two years time.

The TV personality told his fans during a recent livestream on his YouTube channel: "I can tell you this. [...] We are moving ahead. I was on calls today about it. The script is right there. We are good. This movie will absolutely happen."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star added: "Realistically — I mean, look, we're already halfway through '26 — probably won't come out until '28, but you never know. But, we're full steam ahead. We're about to start going out and getting a director attached. So, fingers crossed. I'm really excited. It's very much been a labor of love, of course. But, yeah, I'm excited — I'm excited for everyone to see this film."

Watch his comments on the biopic below from 34:31 minutes in:

Lets talk Streaming, Ozzfest, and Upcoming week

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Earlier this year, Jack teased that a "phenomenal actor" has been selected to play the Prince of Darkness.

"We are in full steam in the next phase of development with this movie," said the podcaster and content creator on Billy Morrison's SiriusXM show.

"That’s an acted movie that we’ve been developing with Sony studios for, like, six years already.”

When quizzed about who could be set to take on the role of Ozzy, he added that their choice had been made, revealing "We have our decided pick, and I can’t say anything [yet], but it’s a phenomenal, phenomenal actor.”

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This year also saw Jack and his wife Aree announce the birth of their daughter and reveal she's named after her late grandfather.

Jack initially revealed after leaving I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that he was expecting his second child with his currently wife and fifth overall, calling the news "a healthy distraction"

Then in a post on Instagram in March , the couple jointly shared a mini clip of the bundle of joy with the caption: "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne".

See the newest member of the Osbourne family pictured sleeping next to a toy bat in honour of the heavy metal icon.

Little Ozzy is the latest to join Jack's impressive brood, adding to three-year-old Maple, his previous daughter with his wife Aree, and Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora - who he shares with his ex wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack Osbourne gets emotional over Ozzy's death on I'm A Celeb

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