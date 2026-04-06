Live Forever by Oasis named winner of Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q

6 April 2026, 18:52 | Updated: 6 April 2026, 19:07

Liam and Noel Gallagher have triumphed in Radio X's biggest ever poll.
Liam and Noel Gallagher have triumphed in Radio X's biggest ever poll. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

Radio X celebrates its biggest Best Of British countdown ever by publishing the top 500 British songs of all time – as voted for by our listeners!

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Radio X

By Radio X

This Easter Monday (6th April), Radio X listeners have for the first time ever named the 500 best British songs of all time, with Oasis and their seminal 1994 hit Live Forever taking the top spot following the band’s huge comeback tour last summer.

For the past 10 years, Radio X has asked listeners to vote for their favourite British songs of all time in its annual Best Of British poll.

See the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q chart here

Oasis - Live Forever (Official HD Remastered Video)

Shaking things up this year, the station expanded the poll from its traditional Top 100 to an enormous Top 500 for the first time ever, drawing from tracks played across Radio X and its sister stations - Radio X Classic Rock, Radio X 00s, Radio X 90s and Radio X Chilled. The complete Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q was played across the bank holiday weekend, with the number one track being crowned at 7:00pm on Easter Monday.

Still riding high off the back of last year’s hugely successful "Live '25" reunion tour, Radio X listeners have crowned Live Forever as the greatest British song of all time for the fourth year running.

Listen to the Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q playlist here

Listen to the Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q playlist here
Listen to the Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q playlist here. Picture: Radio X

Queen take second place for the third consecutive year with their 1975 epic Bohemian Rhapsody, closely followed by The Stone Roses and I Am The Resurrection moving up one place in third - a fitting tribute to bass player Mani, who died in November. Oasis complete the top five with Slide Away and Champagne Supernova in fourth and fifth.

Fleetwood Mac break into the top 10 for the first time following the chart’s expansion to include Radio X Classic Rock, with the 1977 classic The Chain coming ninth in the poll.

Rounding out the Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q Top 3: Queen and The Stone Roses
Rounding out the Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q Top 3: Queen and The Stone Roses. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q - the Top 100:

  1. Oasis - Live Forever
  2. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
  3. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection
  4. Oasis - Slide Away
  5. Oasis - Champagne Supernova
  6. The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
  7. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
  8. Arctic Monkeys - 505
  9. Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
  10. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever
  11. Pulp - Common People
  12. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
  13. David Bowie - Heroes
  14. Oasis - Acquiesce
  15. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
  16. Stereophonics - Dakota
  17. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
  18. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
  19. The Smiths - There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
  20. The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
  21. Wolf Alice - The Sofa
  22. David Bowie - Life On Mars?
  23. The Who - Baba O'Riley
  24. Oasis - The Masterplan
  25. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil
  26. Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
  27. Radiohead - Creep
  28. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance
  29. Queen and David Bowie - Under Pressure (Queen and David Bowie)
  30. The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
  31. Muse - Knights Of Cydonia
  32. David Bowie - Modern Love
  33. Sam Fender - People Watching
  34. New Order - Blue Monday
  35. The Beatles - Hey Jude
  36. Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
  37. Florence And The Machine - Dog Days Are Over
  38. The Verve - Lucky Man
  39. Oasis - Supersonic
  40. The Rolling Stones - Paint It, Black
  41. The Stone Roses - Fool's Gold
  42. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here
  43. Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph
  44. Radiohead - Fake Plastic Trees
  45. Oasis - Cigarettes And Alcohol
  46. The Stone Roses - Sally Cinnamon
  47. Shed Seven - Chasing Rainbows
  48. Biffy Clyro - Bubbles
  49. Snow Patrol - Chasing Cars
  50. Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles
  51. The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work
  52. Biffy Clyro - Many Of Horror (When We Collide)
  53. The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums
  54. Nothing But Thieves - Overcome
  55. Oasis - Morning Glory
  56. Muse - Plug In Baby
  57. Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees
  58. Arctic Monkeys - Mardy Bum
  59. Pulp - Babies
  60. Oasis - Half The World Away
  61. Oasis - Whatever
  62. James - Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)
  63. Led Zeppelin - Kashmir
  64. The Beatles - Let It Be
  65. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?
  66. Oasis - Wonderwall
  67. Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)
  68. Elbow - One Day Like This
  69. Black Sabbath - Paranoid
  70. Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth
  71. Manic Street Preachers - Motorcycle Emptiness
  72. Queen - Don't Stop Me Now
  73. Kasabian - Club Foot
  74. Paolo Nutini - Iron Sky
  75. The Smiths - This Charming Man
  76. Oasis - Little By Little
  77. Oasis - Rock 'N' Roll Star
  78. Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
  79. The Beatles - Come Together
  80. Radiohead - Karma Police
  81. Stereophonics - The Bartender And The Thief
  82. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill
  83. The Verve - Sonnet
  84. Oasis - Columbia
  85. Muse - Hysteria
  86. Faithless - Insomnia
  87. Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life
  88. The Libertines - Don't Look Back Into The Sun
  89. The Beatles - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
  90. James - Laid
  91. The Clash - London Calling
  92. Blossoms - Charlemagne
  93. The Jam - Town Called Malice
  94. Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses
  95. The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun
  96. Coldplay - Yellow
  97. The La's - There She Goes
  98. The Stone Roses - Made Of Stone
  99. David Bowie - Starman
  100. New Order - True Faith

See the full Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q here:

The late Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy was also reflected in the vote, with two of his most iconic solo tracks making the list - Crazy Train at 231 and Mama I’m Coming Home at 409 - alongside Black Sabbath’s Paranoid at 69, which makes the top 100 for the first time following the legendary singer’s death last July.

Fresh off the back of being named Radio X’s Record of the Year 2025 winners and Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards, Wolf’s Alice’s The Sofa debuts in the Best of British 500 at number 21 as the highest-placed new release in the list, while The Last Man On Earth places at 70, followed closely behind by Don’t Delete The Kisses at 94.

Notable entries in 2026 from Ozzy Osbourne and Wolf Alice
Notable entries in 2026 from Ozzy Osbourne and Wolf Alice. Picture: Alamy/Press

As one of the world’s cultural capitals, London was the most represented city on the Best of British 500 list, with a whopping 148 songs coming from 39 different artists from the English capital, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Florence + The Machine and more making up over 29% of the vote. A city synonymous with guitar-based music, Manchester was the second most represented city with 91 songs from 14 different artists on the list.

As illustrated by the 500 tracks that made the list, '90s nostalgia remains supreme, as over 26% of the songs included were released in the decade that brought us "Cool Britannia", Euro 1996, and Britpop. Spurred on by artists like Oasis, The Stone Roses and Blur, more than one in four songs on the list were released in the 1990s.

Other notes on this year's poll include:

  • THIS YEAR’S HIGHEST CLIMBER: Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven; up 51 places to No 26
  • THIS YEAR’S HIGHEST FALLER: The Clash - London Calling; down 41 places to No 91
  • NEWEST SONG is Opening Night by Arctic Monkeys, released on 22nd January 2026
  • OLDEST SONG is The Beatles - A Hard Day’s Night, released on 10th July 1964
  • MOST POPULAR ARTISTS: Oasis have 33 entries in the Top 500; Arctic Monkeys have 27.
London artists were triumphant in Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q this year: Bowie, Florence, Kinks and the Stones were all included!
London artists were triumphant in Radio X Best Of British 500 with B&Q this year: Bowie, Florence, Kinks and the Stones were all included! Picture: Alamy/Getty/Press

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: "Radio X Best of British has always been a brilliant snapshot of what our listeners love most, but this year feels extra special. For the first time, they’ve ranked their 500 favourite British songs in order of greatness, and the result is a landmark countdown that celebrates the depth, quality and lasting influence of British music.

"It’s no surprise to see Live Forever take the crown again after such a huge year for Oasis, showing just how deeply that song still connects with people. Let’s cross our fingers and see what Liam, Noel and the band have in store next..."

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Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk

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