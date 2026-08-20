Noah Kahan announces UK & Ireland stadium dates for 2027 including milestone Wembley Stadium show

Noah Kahan has announced a huge Wembley Stadium date. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stick Season singer is set to play the biggest headline show of his career as part of his 2027 The Last of the Bugs World Tour.

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Noah Kahan has announced huge UK & Ireland stadium shows for next year.

The singer-songwriter is set to embark on The Last Of The Bugs World Tour in 2027, which will include stops in Dublin, Glasgow and culminate in an epic show at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Wembley date - which takes place on 23rd July 2027 - will mark Kahan’s biggest headline show of his career to date, adding another major touring milestone to his remarkable rise onto the world’s biggest stages.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 28th August from 10am local time. See the dull presale information below.

Noah Kahan's Last of The Bugs World Tour 2027. Picture: Press

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Noah Kahan's 2027 UK dates:

13th July 2027: Hampden Park, Glasgow

17th July 2027: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

23rd July 2027: Wembley Stadium, Glasgow

How to buy tickets:

Fans can sign up now for access to the artist presale in a registration which closes on 24th August at 5pm BST.

The pre-sale begins on 25th August at 10am, while tickets for Noah Kahan's stadium dates go on general sale on Friday 28th August from 10am here.

For more information and to sign up for presale access, visit noahkahan.com/pages/tour.

Noah Kahan LOVES the British music scene!

The announcement comes after a huge year for Kahan, who is currently on his sold-out The Great Divide World Tour.

Last weekend saw the northern Attitude singer play his biggest North American headline show to date for more than 56,000 fans at a sold-out Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA, where he brought out Chappell Roan as a surprise special guest to duet her song California.

Next month will see Kahan bring his The Great Divide World Tour to Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe this Autumn, before he returns to this side of the pond next summer to bring his live show back at an even bigger scale.

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