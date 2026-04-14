Noah Kahan's The Great Divide 2026 Aus, NZ, UK & European dates: What you should know

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter will embark on dates which take him across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe. Find out when he reaches this side of the pond and how to buy tickets.

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Noah Kahan has added fresh 2026 dates to The Great Divide tour.

The Stick Season singer previously announced and sold out North American dates for this summer and now he has confirmed his plans to visit Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

Kahan's string of gigs will kick off in Melbourne Australia on 25th September and draw to a close at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on 7th December— with UK dates set for November, which include two nights at The O2 Arena London.

Get Noah Kahan's newly recently dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

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Noah Kahan's The Great Divide 2026 Oz, NZ, UK & European dates:

25th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

26th September – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

2nd October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

3rd October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

9th October – Spark Arena, Auckland

5th November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

6th November – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

9th November – AO Arena, Manchester

10th November – AO Arena, Manchester

13th November – The O2, London

14th November – The O2, London

21st November – 3Arena, Dublin

22nd November– 3Arena, Dublin

25th November – Hallenstadion, Zurich

26th November – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

28th November – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

29th November – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

1st December – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

2nd December – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

4th December – Olympiahalle, Munich

7th December – Accor Arena, Paris

How to buy tickets:

Fans can pre-order The Great Divide on Kahan's international stores for access to an exclusive presale on Tuesday 14th April at 10am local time.

If you have already pre-ordered the album, you will receive a unique code.

Fans can also sign up to Kahan's tour site for the presale on Wednesday 15th April at 10am local time. A

All tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 17th April 17th April local time.

The fresh tickets arrive as Noah Kahan's Netflix documentary Out Of Body is released.

Speaking about the film, which premiered on the streaming giant from 13th April, he wrote: "My life was filmed for a year and a half. It was weird, difficult, and genuinely beautiful to experience. I’m excited for you guys to see it too. This documentary captures so much more than I ever thought the world would see about myself, my creative journey and my family. I am nervous about it because it’s personal and some things I touch on are painful to think about and be reminded of. I remember though that anything scary or hard is usually worth sharing with the world. Maybe it will reach one of you in a time when you need it. Maybe you’ll see some of your own family in mine. Either way, I hope you love it."

Meanwhile, Kahan previously revealed he with Sam Fender in his hometown of Newcastle and bonded with him before they collaborated together.

The Vermont artist joined forces with Fender on a reworking of his Homesick track, which included a new verse from the North Shields singer-songwriter and speaking to Radio X, he revealed how important it was for them to bond beforehand.

"I think it's really important if you're making a song with somebody to have an emotional connection with them," he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant.

"Like for Sam, he took me to his neighbourhood in Newcastle and I kind of spent the day just living with him in his life and it really helped me understand who he is as a person and as an artist."

Watch our full interview with Kahan here:

Noah Kahan LOVES the British music scene!

Talking about Geordies he added: "They're awesome. They reminded me of Vermonters. Very dry and funny and like to go get a beer and talk s***, so I had a fun time doing that with Sam."

Quizzed if he tried Newcastle Brown Ale, Kahan - whose The Great Divide single was a former Radio X Record of The Week- laughed: "At some point I did! I must have!"

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