No Doubt confirm Las Vegas Sphere residency for 2026

No Doubt perform at Coachella in 2024. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Alamy

Gwen Stefani and co have been confirmed for several dates at the state-of-the-art immersive venue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

No Doubt are set for a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026.

After much speculation, the Don't Speak rockers have confirmed that they're due to reunite to play six nights at the state-of-the-art venue in May next year.

The shows will see Gwen Stefani make history as the first woman to headline the venue, which has previously seen epic performances from the likes of U2, Eagles and Backstreet Boys.

Tickets for the dates - which take place in May - will go on general sale on 17th October from 10am PT. The pre-sale takes place on 15th October from 10am PT, while hotel packages go on sale today (10th October) from 12pm PT.

Visit thesphere.com for more information on the dates and how to buy tickets.

The Ska rockers previously tongues wagging about the possibility of new dates when they took to Instagram to tease fans by inviting them to sign up to a mailing list on Thursday (9th October).

They captioned the pos, which included a mash-up of their biggest hits: "Leave your email at the link in bio and we’ll hit you back."

No Doubt officially split in 2015, but have reunited for special occasions over the years, including January's FireAid benefit in Los Angeles. In April 2024, and their double slot at Coachella 2024, which witnessed their first performance in almost a decade.

Speaking about the band's Coachella reunion, Stefani said: "It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited".

She told People magazine: "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us."