No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont reveals early onset Parkinson’s diagnosis

Tom Dumont performs with Dreamcar in 2017. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Don't Speak musician has opened up about his diagnosis on social media, but has confirmed he will be playing the band's upcoming Las Vegas Sphere shows.

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No Doubt's guitarist Tom Dumont has revealed that he has been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease.

The Don't Speak rocker took to social media to confirm that was experiencing a "number of symptoms" and has recently living with the "struggle" of his diagnosis.

Dumont is preparing to play shows at the state of the art Las Vegas Sphere with the band and he told fans he's being enjoying looking back at old photos and relearning old songs for the stint at the state of the art venue.

Sharing a video on his Instagram, he went on: "So a number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day.”

See his full post below:

“The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well,” he added. “I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

The musician - who joined the band in 1988 - has confirmed he will be sharing a follow-up video to give further details on his symptoms, but confirmed he is still "looking forward to" taking part in the band's 12 Sphere shows, which kick off on 6th May and run until the end of the month.

Visit nodoubt.com/sphere/ for more information on the dates and how to buy tickets.

No Doubt will follow in the footsteps of U2, the Eagles, Backstreet Boys and more to play the new venue, with Metallica also confirmed for dates there in 2026 and 2027.

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No Doubt officially split in 2015, but have reunited for special occasions over the years, including January's FireAid benefit in Los Angeles plus their double slot at Coachella 2024, which witnessed their first performance in almost a decade.

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See No Doubt's dates at the Sphere Las Vegas: