Nile Rodgers & CHIC to headline South Facing Festival presents Love Motion 2025

Nile Rodgers comes to Crystal Palace this summer. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Le Freak icons will top the bill at the festival, which takes place at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Nile Rodgers & Chic are set for a bill-topping set for South Facing Festival presents Love Motion 2025.

The disco icons - best known for their hits Le Freak, Good Times, I'm Coming Out and Everybody Dance - will play a headline show at London's Crystal Palace Park on 24th August.

They'll be joined by special guests, Louie Vega, Dimitri From Paris, Cerrone (LIVE), Kirollus the House Gospel Choir and more.

Nile Rodgers, who's known for his iconc collaborations with everyone from David Bowie to Daft Punk, said: “We are so excited to be bringing you all of the hits in an ‘all killer no filler’ dance party set at the Crystal Palace Park as part of the South Facing Festival!"

Tickets for the special date go on sale via southfacingfestival.com this Friday 28th February at 10am.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC's date at comes after Basement Jaxx announced their headline date at South Facing Festival on 23rd August.

The date marks a return of live touring for the band, who have also confirmed dates at the likes of Wilderness, Latitude Festival, Manchester's Castlefield Bowl and Dreamland Margate.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers has confirmed himself for Glastonbury 2025.

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse on 28th November 2024, the legendary musician said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

According to the 72-year-old, he has been friends with Sir Rod for quite some time and believes the crooner will cause some mayhem backstage.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he added. "He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

"We’re gonna have a great time together,’ he continued. ‘I don’t know who’s in his current band, but we’ll probably be jamming. Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other. We really are quite close".

When reminded that his Glastonbury appearance was yet to be announced, he laughed: "Am I not supposed to give that away? I always say too much."

