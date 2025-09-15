Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 2026 gig at Brighton's Preston Park

Nick Cave at The O2, London. Picture: Megan Cullen

By Jenny Mensah

The band's homecoming-style outdoor summer show will be their exclusive UK headline show of the year.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have today (15th September) announced a 2026 UK exclusive headline show at Preston Park in Brighton.

The show - which will take place on Friday 31 July 2026 - marks Nick Cave’s return to his adopted city of Brighton, where he lived for over two decades.

The Red Right Hand singer and his band will be joined on the outdoor date by special guests, who are still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale via nickcavebrighton.com next Friday 26th September at 10am BST, with pre-sales taking place on Thursday 25th September at 10am.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Brighton Preston Park show poster. Picture: Press

Speaking of the news Cave said: "I am thrilled beyond words to return to my beloved Brighton with The Bad Seeds to play Preston Park. It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful. An epic show!!!"

The forthcoming outdoor show will mark the band's only UK gig of that year.

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - BRIGHTON PRESTON PARK ANNOUNCEMENT

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their 18th studio album Wild God in 2024, which included the singles Frogs as well as the record's powerful title track.

The band supported the release with UK & European tour dates last winter, which included two iconic dates at The O2, London.

Ahead of his Brighton date next summer, Nick Cave will rejoin The Bad Seeds for a series of huge headline dates in his native Australia as well as in nearby New Zealand.

Visit nickcave.com for his full dates live and to buy tickets.

