Nick Cave to receive honorary doctorate at the Royal College of Art

10 September 2025, 19:33 | Updated: 10 September 2025, 19:44

Nick Cave press image
Nick Cave press image. Picture: Megan Cullen

By Jenny Mensah

Cave will be bestowed with the honour in a ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank on 23rd September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Cave is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Art in London.

The Red Right Hand singer will be awarded the honour in a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank on Tuesday 23rd September by Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, Sir Jony Ive.

As reported by, Far Out Magazine, the RCA said of the degree: “These awards are the highest recognition the College can bestow upon an individual and they celebrate exceptional accomplishments.”

Cave’s doctorate will be awarded during a Convocation ceremony, alongside over a thousand students who are graduating from the RCA in Design and Communication this year.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God (Full Album Stream)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their 18th studio album Wild God in 2024, which included the singles Frogs as well as the record's powerful title track.

The band supported the release with UK & European tour dates last winter, which included two iconic dates at The O2, London.

Cave, who is currently embarking on European solo dates, also appeared to confirm rumour that "there is a massive Bad Seeds show" planned for Brighton - which was his UK base for many years - in 2026.

Before that Nick Cave will rejoin The Bad Seeds for a series of huge headline dates in his native Australia as well as in nearby New Zealand.

Visit nickcave.com for his full dates and to buy tickets.

Read more:

Latest Music News

Radiohead's Thom Yorke performs with The Smile in 2022

Radiohead ticket unlock codes: Have they been sent yet and how will they be spread across venues?

Radiohead

The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour

The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour is coming!

System of A Down press image

System Of A Down announce UK & European stadium tour for 2026 - with Queens of The Stone Age among support

Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT's albums have made the 2025 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year shortlist

Mercury Prize 2025 shortlist revealed: See the 12 nominated albums