Nick Cave to receive honorary doctorate at the Royal College of Art

Nick Cave press image. Picture: Megan Cullen

By Jenny Mensah

Cave will be bestowed with the honour in a ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank on 23rd September.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick Cave is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Royal College of Art in London.

The Red Right Hand singer will be awarded the honour in a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank on Tuesday 23rd September by Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, Sir Jony Ive.

As reported by, Far Out Magazine, the RCA said of the degree: “These awards are the highest recognition the College can bestow upon an individual and they celebrate exceptional accomplishments.”

Cave’s doctorate will be awarded during a Convocation ceremony, alongside over a thousand students who are graduating from the RCA in Design and Communication this year.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God (Full Album Stream)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their 18th studio album Wild God in 2024, which included the singles Frogs as well as the record's powerful title track.

The band supported the release with UK & European tour dates last winter, which included two iconic dates at The O2, London.

Cave, who is currently embarking on European solo dates, also appeared to confirm rumour that "there is a massive Bad Seeds show" planned for Brighton - which was his UK base for many years - in 2026.

Before that Nick Cave will rejoin The Bad Seeds for a series of huge headline dates in his native Australia as well as in nearby New Zealand.

Visit nickcave.com for his full dates and to buy tickets.

Read more: