Nick Cave confirms death of son Jethro Lazenby

Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Getty Images 2. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

The Bad Seeds frontman has confirmed the tragic news in an official statement released seven years after he lost his teen son Arthur.

Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby, seven years after he lost his teenage son Arthur.

Sharing an official statement, the Bad Seeds frontman said: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

"We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Jethro, who was a former model, was shared by the Australian musician and Beau Lazenby.

Lazenby was born in Melbourne in 1991 and only learned that Cave was his father at the age of eight.

The news marks another blow for Nick Cave and his family as his son Arthur died, aged 15, in 2015.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: "A 15-year-old boy who was found with life threatening injuries on the underpass of Ovingdean Gap, having fallen from the cliff above, has sadly died in hospital.

"Members of the public carried out first aid on the boy before he was taken to hospital just after 6pm. He later died there of his injuries."

Arthur was the son of Nick and wife Susie Bick and had a twin brother named Earl.

In a statement released at the time, the pair paid tribute to their "beautiful, happy loving boy," adding: "We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."