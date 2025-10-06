Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 2026 European dates, adding to Brighton show

Nick Cave live. Picture: Megan Cullen

By Jenny Mensah

The band have announced a string of outdoor and festival dates next year. Find out where they're head and how you can be there.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced European dates for 2026.

The critically acclaimed band will lead out on a run of outdoor shows and festival appearances, which will kick off on 10th June and include dates at Dublin’s Malahide Castle and include dates Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, France, UK, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Norway and Lithuania.

Cave and co’s run of shows will conclude with a date at France’s Rock en Seine with the band taking to the stage at the Partisan festival on the 28th August.

Visit nickcave.com for full on sale and ticket information.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' UK & European dates for 2026. Picture: Press

The news comes after Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced a special UK date at Preston Park next year.

The show - which will take place on Friday 31 July - marks Cave’s return to his adopted city of Brighton, where he lived for over two decades.

The Red Right Hand singer and his band will be joined on the outdoor date by special guests, who are still to be announced.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Brighton Preston Park show poster. Picture: Press

Speaking of the news Cave said: "I am thrilled beyond words to return to my beloved Brighton with The Bad Seeds to play Preston Park. It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful. An epic show!!!"

The forthcoming outdoor show will mark the band's only UK gig of that year.

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - BRIGHTON PRESTON PARK ANNOUNCEMENT

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their 18th studio album Wild God in 2024, which included the singles Frogs as well as the record's powerful title track.

The band supported the release with UK & European tour dates last winter, which included two iconic dates at The O2, London.

Read more:

See Nick Cave's 2026 UK & Europe dates below:

Wednesday 10th June 2026 — Malahide Castle, Ireland

Tuesday 16th June 2026 — Open Air an der Emslandarena, Germany

Thursday 18th June 2026 — Heartland Festival, Denmark

Saturday 20th June 2026 — Metronome Prague , Czech Republic

Sunday 21st June 2026 — Burg Clam, Austria

Wednesday 24th June 2026 — Release Athens Festival, Greece

Friday 26th June 2026 — La Prima Estate, Italy

Sunday 28th June 2026 — Live is Live, Belgium

Tuesday 30th June 2026 — Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

Monday 6th July 2026 — Jazz Open, Germany

Thursday 9th July 2026 — NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Tuesday 14th July 2026 — Festival de Nîmes, France

Wednesday 15th July 2026 — La Belle Soirée de Vienne, France

Friday 17th July 2026 — Les Vieilles Charrues, France

Friday 31st July 2026 — Preston Park, UK

Sunday 2nd August 2026 — Filmnächte am Elbufer, Germany

Wednesday 5th August 2026 — Arena Pula, Croatia

Friday 7th August 2026 — Donji grad Kalemegdan Fortress, Serbia

Sunday 9th August 2026 — Summer Well Festival, Romania

Thursday 13st August 2026 — Øyafestivalen, Norway

Tuesday 18th August 2026 — Kalnai Park, Lithuania

Friday 21st August 2026 — Cabaret Vert, France

Sunday 23rd August 2026 — Königsplatz, Germany

Tuesday 25th August 2026 — Kunst!Rasen, Germany

Friday 28th August 2026 — Rock En Seine, France

