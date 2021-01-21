New Radicals frontman revives that hat for virtual Inauguration performance

The 90s band reformed especially for the President Biden's Inauguration to perform their You Get What You Give hit during the virtual parade.

New Radicals reformed to play a special rendition of You Only Get What You Give for Joe Biden's Inauguration celebrations.

The 90s pop-rockers disbanded 22 years ago after the release of the one hit wonder, but frontman Gregg Alexander donned his famous fisherman hat to play the infections indie pop track with the band once more.

Introducing the performance, the frontman said to camera: "Hi, I'm the lead singer of the New Radicals. The band ended over 20 years ago before our second single was even released. So when we heard that You Get What You Give was a Biden family anthem, we pledged if Joe won, we'd get together and play our little song, both in memory and in honour of our new President and his patriot son Beau. And also with the prayer of Joe being able to bring our country together again."

He added: "Joe, Kamala, this one's for you!"

Watch the full performance of the 1998 hit here:

The 90s earworm was also present during the Democrat campaign, with Vice President Elect Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff using it as a walk-on song.

As noted by Rolling Stone, Biden's 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad revealed the track was the Biden family's theme song when his late son Beau was battling cancer.

An excerpt reads: "During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals".

It continues: "Even though Beau never stopped fighting and his will to live was stronger than most – I think he knew that this day might come. The words to the song are: This whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be OK, follow your heart."

The performance - which takes place after the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday 20 January - will mark the band's first since 1999.

Foo Fighters were also part of the celebrations, with Dave Grohl choosing to dedicate his performance to the "unshakeable teachers" out there.

Other stars to have contributed to the various performances across Inauguration day were Lady Gaga, J-Lo, Garth Brooks, Katy Perry.

However, it wasn't all about music performances. TikTok star and skateboarder Nathan Apodaca was enlisted to bring his good vibes to proceedings.

Instead of holding an Ocean Spray bottle while skating to Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit Dreams, the internet sensation instead held the American Flag.

