The Enemy announce Social Disguises album - their first in 10 years

The Enemy press image. Picture: Aly Lloyd

By Jenny Mensah

The Coventry trio will share the first taste of the record, Not Going Your Way next Friday (31st October).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Enemy have announced their first new album in 10 years.

The Coventry trio - made up of frontman an multi-instrumentalist Tom Clarke, bassist Andy Hopkins and drummer Liam Watts - will release Social Disguises on 20th February 2026 with the first taste of the record Not Going Your Way coming next Friday (31st October).

The record, which will mark the band's first studio album in a decade since 2015's It's Automatic, is available to pre-order here.

Speaking of the band's fifth release, Tom Clarke said: "We tried to make this album in the same frame of mind that we made our first, as though we were making the follow-up to it."

He added: "It took a year to write, around 90 demos, and another year in the studio. I’m very proud of it. We all are. Whatever success it does or doesn’t enjoy I feel like we all succeeded in making a great record we can be proud of forever."

The artwork for The Enemy's Social Disguises album. Picture: Press

Read more:

The Enemy first formed in Coventry in 2006.

They released their debut album We'll Live and Die in These Towns - which included the hits including Had Enough, Away From Here’ You’re Not Alone and its title track - in 2007 and it went to the top of the UK Albums chart

The band went on to release three more albums - Music for the People in 2008, Streets in the Sky in 2012 and It's Automatic in 2015 before their split the following year.

After reforming in 2022, the indie rockers embarked on UK tour dates - joining forces with The Subways and The Holloways for the Indie Til I die tour.

The Enemy are currently in the midst of their UK dates, which will culminate in a homecoming show at HMV Empire on Friday 14th November.

Visit theenemyband.co.uk to see their full dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Read more: