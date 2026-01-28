Neil Young offers music catalogue to Greenland for free amid Trump's takeover threat

Neil Young performs at Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Harvest Moon legend has gifted the nation's citizens access to his back catalogue of 62 years as an offer of "peace and love".

Neil Young has offered up his entire music catalogue and more to the residents of Greenland for free.

The 80-year-old musician has offered the nation's citizens "peace and love" through his music amid US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize the country.

"I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government," announced the Heart Of Gold singer on his Neil Young Archives website.

"It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality. This is an offer of peace and love. All the music I made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. We do hope other organisations will follow in the spirit of our example."

Residents will be able to sign up for 12 months of free access to Young's entire digital archive, including film and other bonus material.

Young recently confirmed he still intends to keep his music off Amazon after hitting out at its owner, Jeff Bezos.

He told fans on Neil Young Archives: "Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, a billionaire backer of the president," he stated.

"The president's international policies and his support of ICE make it impossible for me to ignore his actions. If you feel as I do, I strongly recommend that you do not use Amazon. There are many ways to avoid Amazon and support individual Americans and American companies that supply the same products.

"My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos."

Back in October, the Harvest Moon singer slammed Bezos and his company in a candid blog post, condemning his support for the Trump administration.

He wrote: "Forget Amazon and Whole Foods [supermarket chain owned by Amazon]. Forget Facebook. Buy local. Buy direct. [Jeff] Bezos supports this government. It does not support you or me."

The rock legend added: "The time is here. Forget Amazon. Soon my music will not be there. It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store.

"Don’t go back to the big corporations who have sold out America. We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering.

"They need you to buy from them. Don’t. They shut down our government. Your income. Your safety. Your family’s health security. Take America Back.

"Together, stop buying from the big corporations, support local business. Do the right thing. Show who you are."

Young also previously removed his music from Spotify to protest the platform's distribution of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast amid concerns it was spreading misinformation about vaccines.

However, he later returned his music to the platform in 2024, admitting other streamers were also hosting similar podcasts, and he could not remove all his work from the online world.

