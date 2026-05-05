My Chemical Romance's "Long Live" The Black Parade 2026 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

My Chemical Romance will play UK dates in 2026. Picture: Press

The emo rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album The Black Parade with dates on this side of the pond.

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My Chemical Romance have announced the "Long Live" The Black Parade UK tour for summer 2026.

Gerard Way and co will mark two decades since the release of their third studio album, The Black Parade, with dates on this side of the pond this year.

The noughties emo rockers will play a string of UK shows, including three nights at London's Wembley Stadium on 8th, 10th and 11th July.

Tickets are on sale now. Get the full details and find out how you can buy tickets below.

My Chemical Romance will play three nights at Wembley Stadium this July. Picture: Press

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My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade 2026 UK dates:

Tuesday 30th June: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Monday 4th July: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Wednesday 8th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Friday 10th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 11th July: Wembley Stadium, London

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are on sale now via mychemicalromance.com, with Wembley Stadium dates available via www.wembleystadium.com.

My Chemical Romance's third studio album, The Black Parade, was released on 24th October 2006. The seminal record was a concept album, which followed the life of The Patient - a man dying of cancer.

The album was preceded by its lead single, Welcome To The Black Parade, which was released in September. The modern rock opera came complete with an iconic music video and earned the band their first ever UK number one. The album also included the single Teenagers, which became MCR's most-streamed hit on Spotify.

My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade [Official Music Video] [HD]

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