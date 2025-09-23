My Chemical Romance announce full The Black Parade 2026 stadium tour: Everything we know

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
23 September 2025, 09:51
The newly announced shows include dates in Liverpool and Glasgow, plus a third show in London.
My Chemical Romance have announced announced full The Black Parade tour dates in the UK, Europe and North America for 2026.
After previously announcing two huge Wembley dates on 10th and 11th July, the '00s emo rockers will celebrate their third studio album with additional shows announced in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.
Gerard Way and co will now play a third night at Wembley Stadium on 8th July after making a stop at Anfield Stadium on 30th June and Bellahouston Park on 4th July.
Watch their announcement video below:
The Black Parade 2026
The band's European dates will also see them visit Florence and Madrid, while their North American shows will kick off at New York's Citi Field on 9th August and include three dates at The Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday 26th September from 12pm local time. Visit mychemicalromance.com for more details.
Read more:
Read more: