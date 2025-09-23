My Chemical Romance announce full The Black Parade 2026 stadium tour: Everything we know

My Chemical Romance. Picture: Claire Marie Vogel

The newly announced shows include dates in Liverpool and Glasgow, plus a third show in London.

My Chemical Romance have announced announced full The Black Parade tour dates in the UK, Europe and North America for 2026.

After previously announcing two huge Wembley dates on 10th and 11th July, the '00s emo rockers will celebrate their third studio album with additional shows announced in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

Gerard Way and co will now play a third night at Wembley Stadium on 8th July after making a stop at Anfield Stadium on 30th June and Bellahouston Park on 4th July.

Watch their announcement video below:

The Black Parade 2026

The band's European dates will also see them visit Florence and Madrid, while their North American shows will kick off at New York's Citi Field on 9th August and include three dates at The Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 26th September from 12pm local time. Visit mychemicalromance.com for more details.

My Chemical Romance's full 2026 The Black Parade dates:

30th June – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

4th July – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

8th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

10th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

11th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

15the Jul – Florence, IT – Visarno Arena

18th July – Madrid, ES – Iberdrola Music

9th August – New York, NY – Citi Field – with Franz Ferdinand

13th August – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium – with Pierce The Veil

18th August – Washington, DC – Nationals Park – with Modest Mouse

21st August – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park – with Iggy Pop

24th August – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field – with Sleater-Kinney

27th August – Denver, CO – Coors Field – with The Breeders

30th August – San Diego, CA – Petco Park – with Babymetal

6th August – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field – with Jimmy Eat World

12th August – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome – with The Mars Volta

21st August – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

23rd August – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

24th August – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

