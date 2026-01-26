My Chemical Romance tease new project with cryptic teaser: "A GAME YOU WILL PLAY"

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs in 2025. Picture: (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson/Alamy

The emo rockers have suggested new material is on its way with a cryptic teaser on social media.

My Chemical Romance have hinted at a new project.

Gerard Way and co are currently in the middle of their world tour celebrating 20 years of their seminal 2006 album The Black Parade.

Taking to their social media on Sunday (25th January) the band shared a silent clip with electrifying black and green visuals which appeared to spell out the words "Phantom".

See the post below, which was accompanied by the caption: "A GAME YOU WILL PLAY".

If the teaser does signify new music for the band, it would follow official albums I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002), Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004), The Black Parade (2006) and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010), which was released before the band's split in 2013.

Last year saw My Chemical Romance announce The Black Parade add the '00s emo rockers has since confirmed their support acts for the UK and Europe, including Echo & The Bunnymen, Skunk Anansie and Joan Jett.

Do to phenomenal demand, the I'm Not OK rockers will also take to London's Wembley Stadium three times, playing the English national stadium on the 8th, 10th and 11th of July this year.

See the full list of dates and their support acts below:

My Chemical Romance's full 2026 UK & European The Black Parade dates:

30th June – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium - Echo & The Bunnymen

4th July – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park - Idlewild

8th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - Skunk Anansie

10th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - Joan Jett

11th July – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - Sunny Day Real Estate

15the Jul – Florence, IT – Visarno Arena - Interpol

18th July – Madrid, ES – Iberdrola Music - Mogwai

Visit mychemicalromance.com for their full dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

The Black Parade 2026

