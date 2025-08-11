My Chemical Romance announce "Long Live" The Black Parade 2026 UK tour

My Chemical Romance have announced UK dates for 2026. Picture: Press

The emo rockers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album The Black Parade with dates on this side of the pond.

My Chemical Romance have announced the "Long Live" The Black Parade UK tour for 2026.

Gerard Way and co will mark two decades since the release of their third studio album, The Black Parade, with dates on this side of the pond next year.

The noughties emo rockers will play a duo of dates in the capital at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th July 2026.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th August from 10am. Get the full dates and find out how you can be there below.

My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade 2026 UK dates:

Friday 10th July: Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 11th July: Wembley Stadium, London

How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on sale via mychemicalromance.com this Friday 15th August at 10am BST.

My Chemical Romance's third studio album, The Black Parade, was released on 24th October 2006. A seminal record was a concept album, which followed the life of The Patient - a man dying of cancer. The album was preceded by its lead single, Welcome To The Black Parade, which was released in September. The modern rock opera came complete with an iconic music video and scored the band their first ever UK number one. The album also included the single Teenagers, which became their most-streamed hit on Spotify.

My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade [Official Music Video] [HD]

