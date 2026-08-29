Ministry of Sound launches search for next resident DJ with world's first 12-hour live-streamed DJ competition

Ministry of Sound have launched their Boxed In competition. Picture: Press

The British institution has launched a search to find its next resident DJ, offering an official residency and up to £25,000 worth of equipment as part of its prize.

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Ministry of Sound is on the global hunt for its next resident DJ - and applications close at midnight on 30th August.

The competition is open to DJs at any stage of their career - bedroom producers, warehouse regulars, and festival veterans.

Ministry of Sound's main room is one of the most iconic spaces in electronic music, part of the mythology of dance music itself. In 2026, on its 35th anniversary, The Box was reimagined with a custom-built KV2 Audio system, designed in collaboration with Patchwork London.

The DJ booth has been dropped down to crowd level and rebuilt as a modular setup, opening the door to full 360-degree performances. Overhead, a 9-square-metre suspended LED and lighting rig now hangs over the dancefloor.

Now Ministry of Sound has launched Boxed In - their search for the next generation of DJs, with a chance to win an official residency, £25k worth of equipment and more. Find out more about the competition below...

Boxed In is a competition to find Ministry of Sound's next generation of resident DJs. Hopefuls are asked to send in their applications with 30 finalists selected to go head-to-head in a series of challenges during a huge live stream, broadcast straight from The Box on 13th September.

A knockout round cuts 30 down to six, but they won't be competing solo. Six world-class DJs - DJ Makten, Sam Divine, FISH56OCTAGON, Jakkob, Sian Owen and G33 - will be in the room throughout the live-stream, scouting for the DJ they will mentor to take to the top. If more than one mentor wants the same DJ, the DJ gets final say on who they work with.

There are no restrictions on genre, location, or career stage. This is about finding DJs with something different to bring to the club.

The prize includes an official residency at Ministry of Sound - global & local shows, artist development & mentorship, plus up to £25,000 worth of equipment.

How To Apply:

Applicants must send in:

1. A one-minute application video - tell Boxed In who you are, what you're about, and why you should be the next Ministry of Sound resident.

2. A 15-minute SoundCloud mix

Applications close at midnight on 30th August. Follow @boxedin____ on Instagram and @boxedin___ on TikTok for updates, with full application details here.

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