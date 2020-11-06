Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks join forces for Midnight Sky & Edge of Seventeen mashup

6 November 2020, 12:35 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 13:41

Edge of Midnight sees the Fleetwood Mac rocker's solo hit Edge of Seventeen mashed up with Cyrus' recent single Midnight Sky.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have joined forces to release a mashup.

Cyrus' Midnight Sky single has previously been compared to Fleetwood Mac, so it's no surprise to see her fans were delighted to hear Nicks' single Edge of Seventeen incorporated into the track.

The artists took to Twitter this Friday (6 November) to share the collab, with Nicks writing: "Duet with @MileyCyrus ...Magical! Loved singing with her! Available everywhere" and Cyrus adding: "I love you Stevie Baby!"

Listen to their impressive mashup in full above.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus' cover of Arctic Monkeys' Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? goes viral.

Edge of Seventeen comes from Nick's debut solo album Bella Donna, which was released in 1981.

Nicks is said to have written the track to express the grief from losing her uncle Jonathan in same week as the death of John Lennon in December 1980.

Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky single was first released on 14 August 2020 and comes from her upcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter first gave the song a live outing for the 2020 MTV Video Awards in August, before also performing it for the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her MTV Unplugged: Backyard Sessions.

Miley Cyrus and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks have released a mashup. Picture: 1. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Cyrus may be praised for her epic performances, but one person who isn't fussed by them is Noel Gallagher.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel - who watched her recent performance for the MTV Video Awards - said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

READ MORE: Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's comments on face masks

