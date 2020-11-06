Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks join forces for Midnight Sky & Edge of Seventeen mashup

Edge of Midnight sees the Fleetwood Mac rocker's solo hit Edge of Seventeen mashed up with Cyrus' recent single Midnight Sky.

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have joined forces to release a mashup.

Cyrus' Midnight Sky single has previously been compared to Fleetwood Mac, so it's no surprise to see her fans were delighted to hear Nicks' single Edge of Seventeen incorporated into the track.

The artists took to Twitter this Friday (6 November) to share the collab, with Nicks writing: "Duet with @MileyCyrus ...Magical! Loved singing with her! Available everywhere" and Cyrus adding: "I love you Stevie Baby!"

Listen to their impressive mashup in full above.

I love you Stevie Baby! https://t.co/D9n1OrCTiW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2020

Edge of Seventeen comes from Nick's debut solo album Bella Donna, which was released in 1981.

Nicks is said to have written the track to express the grief from losing her uncle Jonathan in same week as the death of John Lennon in December 1980.

Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky single was first released on 14 August 2020 and comes from her upcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter first gave the song a live outing for the 2020 MTV Video Awards in August, before also performing it for the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her MTV Unplugged: Backyard Sessions.

Miley Cyrus and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks have released a mashup. Picture: 1. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend. It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed! Check it out here: https://t.co/ysFxUZLKnl — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) October 19, 2020

Cyrus may be praised for her epic performances, but one person who isn't fussed by them is Noel Gallagher.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel - who watched her recent performance for the MTV Video Awards - said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

