Mike Shinoda Performs Tribute To Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park man has played moving acoustic versions of his late bandmate’s best known songs.

Mike Shinoda paid tribute to his late bandmate Chester Bennington at his first solo concert since the singer's death.

The Linkin Park musician performed songs from his forthcoming EP, Post Traumatic, at KROQ's Weenie Roast festival at the StubHub Center in California, on Saturday (12 May), where he also played a piano-led version of the band's seminal songs Hybrid Theory and In The End in Chester's honour.

Place To Start on Mike's three-track EP helped him cope with the grief of losing his best friend and bandmate. Speaking previously about the track, he said: "I wanted to put this out as soon as possible because I'm living it.

"And a lot of other people are living it, too."

His set was his first proper performance since the band's frontman took his own life last July, aged just 41.

Mike, also 41, recently admitted he has no idea what the future holds for the Numb hitmakers.

He previously insisted the group - completed by Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon - would continue together following the tragic death of Chester, but he since revealed he doesn't have an "answer" to fans asking about what comes next.

He confessed: "I'm unable to say what will happen with the band.

“There's really just no answer, and it's funny because if I even say anything about the band's future, that becomes the headline, which is stupid because the answer is there is no answer.

"Fans think they want to know what the future is: Believe me, I want to know what the answer is. But there just isn't one."

Shinoda will be performing songs from Post Traumatic when he appears at Reading and Leeds Festivals this August in the UK.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.