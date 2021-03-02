Michael Gudinsky dies, aged 68: Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Garbage and more pay tribute

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies, aged 68. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Tributes have poured in for the Australian music legend, who has worked with everyone from Foo Fighters to Kylie Minogue.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Michael Gudinski, who has sadly passed away, aged 68.

The Australian tour promoter, who helped launch the career of of Kylie Minogue, died in his sleep in his home on Monday (1 March), his family confirmed.

Stars from across the world of music including Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Garbage have paid tribute to the music icon, see the reactions to the loss of the leading industry figure here.

MICHAEL GUDINSKI - Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me. My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G’. #MichaelGudinski pic.twitter.com/f3AH1KlBOL — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 2, 2021

Foo Fighters wrote: "Thank You Michael Gudinski for giving us and countless others the best night of our lives. Over and over again. A true fucking legend. We will miss you dearly. Rock & Roll will miss you deeply."

A statement on the death of our great Australian promoter, Michael Gudinski. pic.twitter.com/4fJdY8n7Eb — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 2, 2021

Ed Sheeran shared a photo of himself enjoying a sunset with the mogul, alongside the caption: "I’ll miss you mate."

Bruce Springsteen shared a lengthy statement on the news, which began: "My friend Michael Gudinsky was first, last, and always a music man."

Read his full statement below:

Garbage frontman Shirley Manson wrote: "Life is so fleeting. Friends are few. Farewell you extraordinary man. I was so lucky to love you."

Gladiator star Russell Crowe said: "RIP Michael Gudinski. Seems almost impossible. A towering figure on the Australian cultural landscape. I’m not sure we ever agreed on anything, except maybe @edsheeran. Still didn’t stop us from being mates for 30 years. I’m going to miss him deeply. My love to his family."

Bryan Adams took to Twitter to write: "RIP to Michael Gudinski, my friend and Australian promoter from Frontier Touring. Love to his wife Sue and family. We’re heartbroken to hear the news".

RIP to Michael Gudinski, my friend and Australian promoter from Frontier Touring. Love to his wife Sue and family. We’re heartbroken to hear the news #michaelgudinski #australia — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) March 2, 2021

Michael Gudinski founded his Mushroom label in 1972 at the age of 20 and went on to be the owner of Australia's biggest entertainment group.